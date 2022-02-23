GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Sexual health clinics offered

The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East has daytime appointments for their sexual health clinic (STI/STD testing and treatment and PrEP) on Mondays and Fridays. Call 419-468-1075 to schedule your appointment/ensure provider availability and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. Cash and checks also accepted. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.

Cookbook Club starts at library

The Galion Public Library Cookbook Club will meet monthly at the library. Adult Programs Manager Katie Griffith will host the monthly meetings, which will be held at 6 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. Each month the club will focus on a different type of food and discuss recipes, the cooking process, and the cookbooks. Stop by the library to pick up a cookbook for September’s meeting celebrating National Rice Month. A book display for this program is located upstairs at the library. For information, visit the Galion Public Library Facebook page or call the library at 419-468-3203 and ask for Katie.

Games at the library

Galion Public Library has added board and card games to its circulating collection. Games can be checked out for seven days and may be renewed up to three times if no one else has placed a hold on them. They must be returned inside the building, not in the book drop or even to another library in the consortium. They also accumulate overdue fines of $1 per day if returned late. Games can be checked out in the Children’s Room. You may also place holds via the catalog. For information, call Heather Tiffany at the Galion Public Library at 419-468-3203. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/02/web1_LOCAL-BRIEFS-PIC-2.jpg

Staff Report galnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.