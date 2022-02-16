CRAWFORD COUNTY — The Crawford County Democrats are teaming up with the Wyandot County Democrats to host a fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Shawshank Woodshop, 228 S. 8th St., Upper Sandusky.

Keynote speaker Ohio Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner will be joined by Chelsea Clarke, running for secretary of state, and Rep. Jeff Crossman, who is running for attorney general.

Tickets will be $30, payable at the door, and will include a chicken Alfredo dinner with vegetables and a roll. A cash bar will also be available.

RSVP by contacting Crawford County chair Wanda Sharrock at 419-689-3302 or Wyandot County chair Craig Swartz at 419-209-2053.