GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Finance Committee meeting Feb. 16

The Galion City Council Finance Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Crawford Park District board meets Feb. 17

The Crawford Park District Board of Park Commissioners will be holding their monthly meeting for February on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 7:30 AM. The meeting will be held at the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center, 2401 State Route 598, Crestline. For more information, please contact the Park District Office at 419-683-9000.

Citizens to Patriot meeting Feb. 17

From Citizen to Patriot (FCTP) invites everyone to their free monthly educational forum at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Galion Grace Point Life Activity Center, 683 Portland Way North. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a social hour with refreshments. Speakers for the evening will be from Americans for Prosperity (AFP-Ohio). For more info, please contact Carol at 419-468-2944 or Greg at 419-468-4679

Police/Fire/Health Committee meeting Feb. 17

The Galion City Council Police, Fire, and Health Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. c

Crawford County Democrats fundraiserFeb. 20

The Crawford County Democrats are teaming up with the Wyandot County Democrats to host a fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Shawshank Woodshop, 228 S. 8th St., Upper Sandusky.

Records Commission meets Feb. 22

The Galion City School District Records Commission will meet at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 in the Galion Middle School computer lab. For information, go to the district website www.galionschools.org.

Galion Schools BOE meets Feb. 22

The Galion City School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 in the Galion Middle School computer lab. For information, go to the district website www.galionschools.org.

City Council meets Feb. 22

Galion City Council will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Galion Schools BOE work session March 1

The Galion City School District Board of Education will conduct a work session from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1 in the Galion Middle School computer lab. For information, go to the district website www.galionschools.org.

Laws Committee meeting March 1

The Galion City Council Laws, Ordinances, Zoning, and Permits Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Chamber Chat set for March 2

The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Chat will meet at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2 at Three Bean Coffee House, 125 Harding Way East, Galion. To register for the free networking event, contact the chamber at 419-468-7737 or email ceo@galion-crestlinechamber.org.

Utilities Committee meeting March 2

The Galion City Council Utilities Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

City Council meets March 8

Galion City Council will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Parks and Recreation Committee meeting March 9

The Galion City Council Parks and Recreation Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Streets Committee meeting March 10

The Galion City Council Streets, Alleys, Trees, and Bridges Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 10 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Crestline Schools BOE meets March 14

The Crestline Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 14 in the Crestline High School cafetorium. For information, go to the district’s website www.crestlinebulldogs.org.

Northmor Local Schools BOE meets March 15

The Northmor Local School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15 in the board office at 5247 County Road 29, Galion. For information, go to the district’s website www.knightpride.org.

Galion Schools BOE meets March 15

The Galion City School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15 in the Galion Middle School computer lab. For information, go to the district website www.galionschools.org.

Economic Development Committee meeting March 15

The Galion City Council Economic Development and Airport Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Finance Committee meeting March 16

The Galion City Council Finance Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Police, Fire, Health Committee meeting March 17

The Galion City Council Police, Fire, and Health Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 17 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

City Council meets March 22

Galion City Council will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Crestline Schools BOE meets April 11

The Crestline Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 11 in the Crestline High School cafetorium. For information, go to the district’s website www.crestlinebulldogs.org.

Northmor Local Schools BOE meets April 19

The Northmor Local School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 in the board office at 5247 County Road 29, Galion. For information, go to the district’s website www.knightpride.org.

Galion Schools BOE meets April 19

The Galion City School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 in the Galion Middle School computer lab. For information, go to the district website www.galionschools.org.

New Crestline congregate meal site

The Crestline Community Center is the new site for congregate meals sponsored by the Crawford County Council on Aging. Meals will be served to seniors 60 through the months of November and December 2021. Meals will be served on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:30 a.m. The Crestline Community Center is located at 120 North Thoman Street, Crestline. Call 419-562-3050, option 2, to reserve your meal.

Sexual health clinics offered

The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East has daytime appointments for their sexual health clinic (STI/STD testing and treatment and PrEP) on Mondays and Fridays. Call 419-468-1075 to schedule your appointment/ensure provider availability and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. Cash and checks also accepted. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.

Cookbook Club starts at library

The Galion Public Library Cookbook Club will meet monthly at the library. Adult Programs Manager Katie Griffith will host the monthly meetings, which will be held at 6 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. Each month the club will focus on a different type of food and discuss recipes, the cooking process, and the cookbooks. Stop by the library to pick up a cookbook for September’s meeting celebrating National Rice Month. A book display for this program is located upstairs at the library. For information, visit the Galion Public Library Facebook page or call the library at 419-468-3203 and ask for Katie.

Games at the library

Galion Public Library has added board and card games to its circulating collection. Games can be checked out for seven days and may be renewed up to three times if no one else has placed a hold on them. They must be returned inside the building, not in the book drop or even to another library in the consortium. They also accumulate overdue fines of $1 per day if returned late. Games can be checked out in the Children’s Room. You may also place holds via the catalog. For information, call Heather Tiffany at the Galion Public Library at 419-468-3203. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/02/web1_LOCAL-BRIEFS-PIC.jpg

Staff Report galnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.