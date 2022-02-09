Good Hope preschool hosting registration open house

Good Hope Christian Preschool is a place where children are encouraged to develop their own unique, individual potentials and talents. Children are free to be themselves, to explore, to experience and to interact with other children and adults. Ohio Early Learning and Development Standards are taught in a Christian-based environment.

The three year old and four/five year old classes meet four days a week, Monday through Thursday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. The first day of class is Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.

On Sunday, Feb. 27 we are having a Registration Open House from 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. During the open house, visitors will be able to meet the teachers, view the classrooms, and register for fall classes.

Current preschool families and Good Hope Lutheran Church members are able to register from February 14 through February 25. On Sunday, Feb. 27, Good Hope Christian Preschool will begin accepting registration forms from the public. Registration forms are available at www.goodhopelutheran.com or at the Good Hope Lutheran Church Office, 129 W. Charles St., Bucyrus. For more information please call 419-562-0286.