Nancy E. (Farst) Llewellyn, 81, of Butler, passed away February 21, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family following an extended illness. She was born July 19, 1939, to Mary (Hammett) and Delbert Farst in Lexington, Ohio.

Pastor Ken Kinley will officiate the graveside service for Nancy at Bunker Hill Baptist Cemetery, Butler, Ohio, on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 11:30 a.m., open to family and friends. In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made in her name to Worthington Township Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Butler, Ohio.

The Fischer Funeral Home in Danville is serving the family with arrangements.