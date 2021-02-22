Donna Kay Bauer, age 74, of Crestline, died Friday Feb. 19, 2021, at the OhioHealth Hospital in Shelby. She was born July 7, 1946, in Galion to the late Donald E. and Dorothy E. (Newhon) Shipman.

Friends may call on Tuesday Feb. 23, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St. in Crestline. A private funeral service will be observed with Dr. Rick McCartney of the First United Methodist Church officiating. Donna will be buried in the Greenlawn Cemetery.

In accordance with the Governor’s mandate, masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Donna’s memory may be made to either Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Dr. Columbus, OH 43205 or St. Joseph’s Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlin, SD 57326.

