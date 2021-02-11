Jacqualine Marie Heilman, 91, formerly of Crestline, passed away at her daughter’s home in Mansfield, on February 10, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021, in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, in care of the funeral home.

In accordance with the governor’s mandate, masks are strongly suggested to be worn at the graveside.

Those wishing to share a memory of Jacqualine or send condolences to the Heilman family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

