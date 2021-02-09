Posted on by


Doris Louise Lee, 78, of Crestline, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Avita Galion Community Hospital.

The funeral services for Doris will be announced by the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home of Crestline when they have been finalized.

In accordance with the governor’s mandate, masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Doris or send condolences to the Lee family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline, is honored to serve the family of Doris Louise Lee.