Doris Louise Lee, 78, of Crestline, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Avita Galion Community Hospital.

The funeral services for Doris will be announced by the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home of Crestline when they have been finalized.

In accordance with the governor’s mandate, masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Doris or send condolences to the Lee family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

