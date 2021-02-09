Judy Ann Martin, 75, formerly of Crestline, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021, at her home in Cleveland, OH.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, Ohio.

In accordance with the governor’s mandate, masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Judy or send condolences to the Martin family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

