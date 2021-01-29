Judith E. Kleinknecht of Galion passed away Thursday evening, January 28, 2021, at Mill Creek Nursing Home at the age of 76.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Galion Alliance Church, 430 Portland Way North, Galion. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Rick Maddox will immediately follow at 12 p.m.

In adhering to the governor’s mandate, all guests are required to wear a face covering and maintain appropriate social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to Galion Alliance Church Building Fund.

