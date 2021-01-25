Craig Stewart Thomas, 62, of Galion, (formerly of Republic, Ohio), passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021, in Avita Galion Community Hospital.

Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, OH 44827. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, to help with funeral expenses.

Those wishing to share a memory of Craig or send condolences to the Thomas family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline, is honored to serve the family of Craig Stewart Thomas.