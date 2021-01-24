Parts of central Ohio under winter weather advisory

COLUMBUS — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of central Ohio until midnight due to lingering drizzle and freezing mist that has led to some slick conditions on the roadways and untreated surfaces.

Area roads are reported slippery although the advisory isn’t issued for Crawford or Morrow counties.

The counties under a Winter Weather Advisory are for locations where freezing drizzle is occurring with air temperatures that are also at or below freezing.

The drizzle will taper off later this evening.

As of around 6:30 p.m. Delaware County is under a Level 1 Snow Emergency because of the road conditions.

A wintry mix could arrive by early Monday.

