George Allen Bauer, 79, of Crestline, passed away at his home on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Friends may call on Friday, January 29, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline. The service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating.

In accordance with the governor’s mandate, mask will be required to enter the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, Trinity Lutheran Church, or the American Cancer Society in care of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of George or send condolences to the Bauer family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline, is honored to serve the family of George Allen Bauer.