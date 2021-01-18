James “Jim” Edward Mahoney, 68, of Galion, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on January 16, 2021. He was born on November 29, 1952 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to the late Tom and Roselyn (Fox) Mahoney.

Jim has decided on an Anatomical donation to the University of Toledo Medical College.

A Memorial Mass will be read on Friday Jan. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 135 North Liberty St. in Galion. Father Paul Fahrbach officiate the Mass and James will be buried in Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, at a later date.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Jim’s memory are asked to consider: Into the Heart into the Home, 118 Orchard Ct., Galion; St. Vincent DePaul Society or St. Joseph Parish in C/O St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion.

Those wishing to share a memory of Jim or to send a condolence to the Mahoney family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North in Galion, is honored to serve the family of James Mahoney.