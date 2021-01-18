Henry F. Stowers, age 82, of Galion and a former Pataskala resident, died at his home on Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. He was born April 18, 1938, in Portsmouth, VA. To the late Harry F. and Margaret E. (Gray) Stowers.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Brownsville. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Air Force.

