Mazie Celia Patrick, 94, formerly of Galion, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Jonesboro, Georgia. She was born in Tram, Kentucky, on August 14, 1926, to the late Jack and Virgie (Gobil) Damron.

Friends may call on Saturday, January 16, 2021, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion, where funeral services will follow. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery.

In accordance with the governor’s mandate, mask will be required to enter the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Mazie or to send a condolence to the Patrick family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

