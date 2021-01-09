Marcia Ann Pickering, age 66, died on Friday, January 8, 2021, in the Ohio State University Medical Center. She was born July 10, 1954, in Springfield, Illinois, to the late James E. Ralph and Mary C. (Reiser) Jonsson.

Friends may call on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North in Galion. The burial will take place at later date in the Iberia Cemetery.

In accordance with the Governor’s mandate, masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice in memory of Marcia.

