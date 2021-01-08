Jacqueline “Jackie” Kay Saurers, 77, of Crestline, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Hudson, Ohio.

The family will observe a private family service with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating, burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens, Crestline.

In accordance with the Governor’s mandate, masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lion’s Club in care of the funeral home.

