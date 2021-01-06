Barry Lynn Clevenger, 59, of Galion, passed away on January 2, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Barry was born on June 21, 1961 in Galion to the late David Clevenger and Sue (Marks) Hall.

A celebration of life will be held at Beit El Elyon Church, 119 N. Thoman St., in Crestline on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 2 p.m., with Rabbi Robert Bauer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home in care for Barry’s final expenses.

Those wishing to share a memory of Barry or send condolences to the Clevenger family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Barry L. Clevenger.