Mary Katherine Dill, 92, of Galion, passed away on December 29, 2020 in her home.

A graveside service will take place at Fairview Cemetery on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 10 a.m.

In accordance with the Governor’s mandate, masks, and social distancing should be followed for the graveside service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crawford County Humane Society in care of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Mary or send condolences to the Dill family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N. in Galion, is honored to serve the family of Mary Katherine Dill.