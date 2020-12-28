Glenda Gray, age 42, of Crestline, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at her home. She was born June 1, 1978. Her father is Herman (Vickie) Gray, Sr. of Galion and her mother is Connie (Mike) Kelly of Crestline.

Friends may call on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 from 4:00 unti to 8 p.m. at the Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street in Crestline. Her Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home with her burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

In accordance with the Governor’s mandate, masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider The Ohio State University James Cancer Center.

