John W. Bennett, age 86, of Galion, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Galion.

If you are a relative of John’s, please contact Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home at 419-468-4242 concerning his funeral arrangements.

Those wishing to share a memory of John or to the Bennett family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion, is honored to serve the family of John W. Bennett.