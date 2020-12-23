Paulette Kay Hudnall, 77, passed away on Dec. 23, 2020 at Galion Community Hospital.

Paulette was born in Buchannan, WV, on March 13, 1943 to Paul and Evelyn (Clark) Linger.

Friends may call on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. at Schneider- Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way, Galion. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following visitation at 1 p.m. Chad Gaines will be officiating. Graveside service and burial will take place on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. in South Park Cemetery, Greensburg, Indiana.

Those wishing to share a memory of Paulette or to the Hudnall family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion, is honored to serve the family of Paulette Kay Hudnall.