Helen Elizabeth Bogner, 95, of Crestline, passed away on December 21, 2020 at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby, Ohio.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Jeff Smith officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Helen or send condolences to the Bogner family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Helen Elizabeth Bogner.