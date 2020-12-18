Howard “Bill” William Crawford, 86, of Crestline, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at Signature Healthcare in Galion.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline, with Pastor John Waterhouse officiating. Burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens, Crestline.

In accordance with the Governor’s mandate, masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in care of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Bill or send condolences to the Crawford family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline, is honored to serve the family of Howard “Bill” Crawford.