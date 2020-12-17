John “Jack” F. Klein, 89, of Crestline, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at the Avita Ontario Hospital, Ontario, OH.

Friends may call on Monday, December 21, 2020, from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM, at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St. Crestline. The family will then observe a private funeral service with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery where military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Galion-Crestline Veteran’s Military Funeral Detail.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Crestline, in care of the funeral home.

In accordance with the Governor’s mandate, masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.

