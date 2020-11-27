Ernest Ray Hay, 84, of Galion, passed away on November 23, 2020, at the OhioHealth Hospital, Mansfield.

Friends may call on Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; 303 Portland Way N., Galion. Funeral services will be held immediately following with Pastor David Carlyle officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Galion, where military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and the Galion-Crestline Veteran’s Military Funeral Detail.

In accordance with the Governor’s mandate, masks will be required to enter the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Ernest or to the Hay family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion, is honored to serve the family of Ernest Ray Hay.