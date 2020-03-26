Report: Stimulus bill will help middle class

(The Center Square) – About $250 billion of the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package that U.S. senators agreed to early Wednesday would go to American families in the form of direct payments.

The Senate is scheduled to vote on the package Wednesday afternoon before it moves to the House, where its fate is uncertain. President Donald Trump says he supports the stimulus measures.

An analysis of the bill by the Tax Policy Center shows that about two-thirds of the money for Americans would go to low- and middle-income housholds.

The legislation would provide payments of $1,200 to each adult and $500 to each child under age 17 depending on household’s 2019 income.