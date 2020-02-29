Colonel Crawford advances to district tournament; Crestline falls to South Central

Colonel Crawford 45, Woodville 27

GALION — Colonel Crawford advanced to the Division III district tournament next week in Norwalk with a 45-27 win over Woodville on Friday night at Hopewell-Louden High School.

The No. 3 seeded Eagles will play Willard, the top seed in this district, at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Norwalk High School.

The winner of that game plays the winner of Tuesday’s late game between No. 2 seed Western Reserve and No. 4 seed Pemberville Eastwood.

That district championship finale is Friday at 7 p.m., also at Norwalk High School.

South Central 48, Crestline 26

OLIVESBURG — At Crestview High School on Friday night, Crestline’s boys basketball season, seeded came to and end with a 48-26 loss to South Central in a Division IV sectional title game. The Bulldogs were the No. 9 seed. The Trojans were seeded No. 2

South Central moves on to the district tournament on Tuesday night where it will play No. 3. seed Norwalk St. Paul at p.m. at Willard High School.

The winner plays the victor in Tuesday’s first game featuring No. 1 Lucas and No. 4 Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday, also in Willard.