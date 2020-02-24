Water service will be turned off Tuesday in Winchester Road area

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, the Galion Service Department will perform the final tie in of the replacement water main on Winchester Road. Water service will be turned off for homes within the project area beginning at 9 a.m.

Affected homes are: 950 Winchester Road west to 823 Biddle Road; 110, 111, and 130 Shady Lane; 1084 and 1115 Hillcrest Avenue. Only these addresses will be affected.

The intersection at Winchester Road and Shady Lane will be shut down to traffic during the project. Thru traffic should use State Route 19. Residents of the Hessenauer subdivision are asked to use Rensch Avenue as a detour.