George W. Church Jr., age 91, of Bellville and formerly of Galion, passed away Monday afternoon, January 27, 2020, at OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware.

On February 8, 1928, George was born in Dickenson County, Virginia, a son of the late George W. Sr. and Angeline (Deel) Church.

George married his childhood friend and love of his life, Betty Tomecko, on May 3, 1948 in Pikeville, KY. George and Betty cherished raising their family together. They also enjoyed Ginseng hunting in southern Ohio, visiting Amish Country and driving around to look at the scenery. They shared over 65 wonderful years as husband and wife before she preceded him in death on November 30, 2013.

For 25 years, George worked for the Galion Plating Shop. He then worked at Covert Pattern in Galion for five years, until his retirement at age 62. After that, he did road work for Perry and Congress Townships.

A man of faith, George attended the Mount Tabor Free Will Baptist Church.

George loved spending time in the great outdoors. He enjoyed raccoon and turkey hunting, working in his vegetable garden and in his fruit tree orchard. He was also part of the Morrow County Beekeepers Association for many years. At one time he had 35 bee hive stands and produced 529 quarts of honey his last year. He loved traveling and especially time spent in the Great Smoky Mountains. When he wasn’t outdoors, he liked watching westerns and found a new love for playing Bingo this past year at Bennington Glen.

Above anything else, George’s family meant the world to him. He enjoyed every moment he spent with the children and grandchildren to the fullest.

George had a wonderful sense of humor and loved telling jokes. He could be a handful at times, but everybody loved him. He will always be remembered as a kind-hearted and caring man.

George will be dearly missed by four children: Mary Magdalene Kincade of Galion, Gregory (Barbara A.) Church of Bellville, Jed Steven (Barbara R.) Church of Galion, Anthony Todd (Melody) Church of Mount Gilead; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Verna Mullins; 11 brothers and sisters; and his son-in-law, Bill Kincade.

George’s family will greet friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate his life will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Richard Layne and Pastor Jim Wyatt officiating. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in George’s name to the Mount Tabor Free Will Baptist Church.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve the Church family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.