Preschool, kindergarten registration set for Northmor

Registration for 2020-2021 Preschool and kindergarten will be online starting at 8 a.m. on Feb. 3 and ending at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, at http://tiny.cc/pkkg-reg.

Registration for Preschool and Kindergarten will be done online, but it is not complete until proof of residency, birth certificate, immunization records and social security card are brought to the elementary office.

PK — Priority for enrollment is given to students who are age 4 by Aug. 1, 2020 and then the remaining spots are filled based on the order of when the application was received. Open enrollment is not accepted for PK.

Once accepted into the program, a $15 registration fee is required.

Preschool is located in the elementary building. The morning class meets Monday through Thursday from 8:45-11:45 and the afternoon class meets 12:30-3:30 p.m. The tuition is $110 per month.

KG — Students must be age 5 before Aug. 1, 2020. If you live in another district, you must register for KG in that district, then apply for Open Enrollment in April for Northmor.

If you have any questions, please call the school at 419-947-1900, option #3.