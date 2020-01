GALION — Weather permitting, there will be a temporary water shutoff on Thursday, Jan. 16. Affected homes will be all addresses on Winchester Road from Rensch Avenue to Shady Lane.

The Galion Service Department is performing a water main replacement project in this neighborhood and will turn off water service by mid-morning. Service will be restored by mid-afternoon. There is no Boil Advisory anticipated at this time.

Winchester Road will be closed to thru traffic while crews are working.