Update: Additional homes will be affected by Thursday’s water shutoff on Winchester Road in Galion

GALION — Weather permitting, there will be a temporary water shutoff on Thursday, Jan. 16. Affected homes will be all addresses on Winchester Road from Rensch Avenue to Shady Lane.

Update: Aadditional homes affected by the water shut off are on Winchester from Rensch Avenue, going west to Biddle Road, as well as homes on Linden Drive, are included.

The Galion Service Department is performing a water main replacement project in this neighborhood and will turn off water service by mid-morning. Service will be restored by mid-afternoon. There is no Boil Advisory anticipated at this time.

Winchester Road will be closed to thru traffic while crews are working.