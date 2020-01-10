Boil advisory declared for Rosewood Drive area, including Signature HealthCare, ends at 2 p.m. Friday

GALION — A 24-HOUR BOIL ADVISORY has been issued on Jan. 9 at 2:00 PM for a limited area. The affected area includes ALL of Rosewood Drive, ALL of South State Circle, 440 Portland Way South, Signature HealthCare and McDavid Apartments. The advisory is ONLY in effect for this area.

The boil advisory will be in effect until 2:00 PM on Friday. Jan. 10.

During this period, the affected area should NOT drink water without boiling it first. Bring water to a rolling boil, let it boil for three minutes, and cool before using; or use bottled water. You should use boil or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation until you are notified that the advisory has been lifted.

After the advisory is lifted:

Run all cold water faucets in your home for one minute at one time with the highest water flow possible that does not cause splashing or flooding of the drains.

To flush automatic ice makers, make three batches of ice and discard.

Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle. Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines specified in the owner’s manual.

Change refrigerator filters.

Workers with Mid-Ohio Pipeline struck a waterline on Rosewood Drive this morning. The Service Department had to water shut off in this neighborhood while repairs were made.