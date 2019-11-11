Happy Veterans Day: Go out of your way and thank someone for their service today

Veterans Day breakfast this morning at Scarbrough Post 243

GALION — Galion American Legion Scarbrough Post 243, 118 S. Market St., will serve a Veterans Day breakfast on Nov. 11, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. The price to eat is a donation.

Veterans Day lunch today at Galion Elks lodge

GALION — Galion Elks Lodge 1191, 212 Harding Way East, will be hosting a Veteran’s Day luncheon on Monday, Nov. 11, from 12:30-2:30, in their banquet room. The menu will include SOS, green beans, peaches and dessert. Veterans are welcome to eat for free. All others will be asked for a $3 donation.