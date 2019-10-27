Northmor ladies qualify for state cross country; Mount Gilead wins boys, girls regional titles

Northmor’s Gavin Keen advances as Knights are eighth in D-III team race

PICKERINGTON — Mount Gilead’s boys and girls cross country teams each won their Division III races Saturday in Pickerington and are headed to Hebron this Saturday for the state tournament at National Trail Raceway.

In both of the races, the top five teams and top 20 individual placers advanced.

Northmor’s girls team also advanced, finishing fourth in the D-III girls race.

Northmor’s boys team was eighth. However, the Knights’ Gavvin Keen qualified in the D-III boys race as the 16th individual qualifier.

The Division III girls race starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, with the boys D-III race at 1:30 p.m.

Mount Gilead had the top two finishers in the girls race en route to the team title. Centerburg, Fairbanks, Northmor and Caldwell also advanced.

The Lady Indians’ Allison Johnson won in 19:02.7. Teammate Baylee Hack was second in 19:05.7; and Emily Hanft was 12th in 19:47.7. They were followed by Olivia Millisor (35th, 21:03.8); Michaela McGill (40th, 21:15.4); Tatum Neal (92nd, 23:06.3); and Karley Wallace (103rd, 23:52.0).

For Northmor’s girls team: Lauren Johnson led the way. She was 21st overall in 20:24.9) followed by Julianna Ditullio (26th, 20:46.2) Riley Johnson (38th, 21:08.0) Julia Kanagy (43rd, 21:18.0); Olivia Goodson (70th, 21:57.3 47); Sabrina Kelley (86th, 22:51.3) and Emilee Jordan (101st, 23:50.6.).

Mount Gilead easily won the boys title, besting Fredericktown by 50 points, followed by Fairfield, Rock Hill and Garaway.

Derek Amicon of Grandview Heights won the race in 15:50.2.

Mount Gilead’s Dennis Dennis was second in 16:04.8; followed by teammates Ethan Supplee, seventh in 16:35.7; Brett Shipman, 12th in 16:45.4), Michael Shopik, 17th in 16:58.8; Eric Mowery (31st, 17:27.7)’ Reed Supplee (53rd, 17:49.0) and Ethan Kemp (80th, 18:27.7).

Northmor senior Gavvin Keep grabbed the 16th individual qualifying sp0t, with his time of 17:03.2.

Following Gavin Keen for the Knights were: Austin Amens (47th, 17:45.8); Kooper Keen (58th,17:57.3); Connor Radojcsics (71st, 18:15.4); Lucas Weaver (92st, 19:16.5); T.J. Diehl (94th, 19:27.3); and Jack Sears (109th, 20:19.2).

The complete race schedules is girls D-III at 11 a.m., girls D-II at 11:45 a.m.; and girls D-I at 12:30 p.m.

The boys Division III race starts at 1:30 p.m., followed the D-11 boys at 2:15 p.m. and the D-I boys race at 3 p.m.