Action underway at Honda Indy 200 weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Former Ohio State and NFL football star Bobby Carpenter is grand marshal

LEXINGTON — The green flag has dropped on Ohio’s largest annual motorsports event this weekend, July 26-28, at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, featuring the NTT IndyCar Series, returns to battle on the 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course in North Central Ohio for the 35th time.

For Sunday’s 90-lap INDYCAR race, Bobby Carpenter, the 2006 NFL first round draft pick (18th overall) of the Dallas Cowboys and former Ohio State linebacker, has been named grand marshal. He will give the most famous words in motorsports for drivers to start their engines on the pre-race grid. Carpenter, the Lancaster, Ohio native, currently co-hosts the popular “Carpenter & Rothman Show” radio show airing weekdays in Columbus, Ohio, and is also a regular contributor to ESPN’s “Get Up” morning show. Additionally, he serves as a board member of the 2nd and Seven Foundation, which promotes literacy to second graders throughout Central Ohio.

Joining Carpenter as part of pre-race festivities on Sunday will be Anthony Rothman, his radio co-host. Rothman will serve as the honorary starter and drop the green flag on the 23-car field. The media personality in Central Ohio for 25 years has been a long-time fan of Indy car racing. He vigorously supports fundraising and awareness campaigns for the Capital Area Humane Society. He also spends hundreds of hours annually for the organization as a volunteer humane law enforcement agent investigating animal neglect and cruelty.

“We’re excited to have Bobby and Anthony join us for The Honda Indy 200. They are terrific ambassadors of Central Ohio, so it’s perfect to have them fill these very special honorary roles,” said Craig Rust, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course President. “With many of the teams and drivers being from Ohio, it’s great to have two well known, Central Ohio personalities help us get the race started.”

In the NTT IndyCar Series, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Meyer Shank Racing are two of the favorites for Ohio race fans. Graham Rahal, the New Albany, Ohio native, and Takuma Sato will compete for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, and Jack Harvey drives for Pataskala, Ohio-based Meyer Shank Racing. Stockdale, Ohio’s Zach Veach races for Andretti Autosport.

In addition to the headlining NTT IndyCar Series, the weekend schedule will also feature doubleheader races for five additional racing series. A new feature added to the Honda Indy 200 event is Robby Gordon’s Stadium SUPER Trucks. These high-flying trucks will get air racing across ramps and navigate the asphalt of Mid-Ohio for the very first time. Back again this year are the three open-wheel development ladder series from the Road to Indy which include Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, Indy Pro 200 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires, and Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship. Adding to the excitement is the full-fender, highly competitive action from the Global Mazda MX-5 Cup.

General admission prices for the event are $75 for the weekend, $40 for admission on Friday or Saturday and $55 for Sunday. Gate price is an additional $5. Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult at all events at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Garage paddock passes provide access to the “locker room of motorsports” to get up close access to the cars and drivers are $40. Trackside Motorhome reserved spaces are sold out, but non-reserved spaces and tent camping spots are still available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased in advance either by calling 419-884-8400 during business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or by visiting midohio.com/tickets.

Visit midohio.com for the complete Honda Indy 200 weekend schedule. Follow the event on social media with #Honda200