Mansfield Art Center opens Regional High School Exhibition

The Regional High School Exhibition returns for its 19th annual exhibit March 16 through April 14. This exhibit will showcase the best works of our area’s young artists.

The Art Center’s commitment to art education in the community extends to an additional show of the Mansfield City Schools K-8 artists in the first floor gallery.

The High School works — in a wide variety of media — have been selected from among 600 pieces submitted from students at 17 schools in our Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition Region 2. They were judged early this month at Ontario High School before advancing to state judging at Hilliard Davidson High School.

The works from our region and from all over the state then competed for one of 300 spots in the Ohio Governor’s Art

Exhibition at the James A. Rhodes State Office Tower later this spring.

Jerry Francl, Operations Director at the Mansfield Art Center, was one of five participating judges at Ontario High School earlier this month. “I consider it a great privilege to have been asked to be one of the judges. “ “The level of creativity and talent from the students always exceeds any expectations you may have.”

When asked what he looks for when judging the work, Francl replied: ““As a photographer, composition and the “artist’s eye” for detail weigh heavy in my decision making; however, I also try and find a balance between creativity and technical ability.”

For the second year, the chosen works of K-8 Mansfield students will be on display in the First Floor Gallery.

As a sponsor, Cleveland Financial makes this exhibit and reception free and open to the public. The Mansfield Art Center is located at 700 Marion Ave., Mansfield.