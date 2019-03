CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to midnight

Winds from 20-25 mph with gusts to 5o mph are expected.

Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected.

Winds of this magnitude can cause minor property damage without extra precautions. Motorists should use caution especially motorists in high profile vehicles.