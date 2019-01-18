CANCELLATIONS: Colonel Crawford cancels weekend sporting events

NORTH ROBINSON – Due to the weather forecast of snow and wind this weekend, ALL Colonel Crawford athletic events have been cancelled for Saturday and Sunday.

All Colonel Crawford buildings will also be closed with activities cancelled. This includes youth basketball, club volleyball, and softball.

Due to the cancellations, the following events have been rescheduled as follows:

Colonel Crawford vs. Carey JV/Varsity Boys Basketball will be played on January 30th beginning at 6pm.

Colonel Crawford vs. Mohawk JV/Varsity Girls Basketball will be played on February 4th at 6pm.