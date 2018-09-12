Briefs: ‘Dogs on the Square; Pizza for Patriots; Galion Safety Council and more

Free hot dogs on the square Friday

GALION — Join the Galion Chamber of Commerce and Galion Building and Loan on Friday, Sept. 14 on the square in uptowne Galion. There will be free hot dogs available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This edition of Hot Dogs at the Gazebo is sponsored by Galion Building and Loan. It is the last free hot dog program this year.

Pizza for Patriots meeting Thursday

GALION — From Citizen to Patriot invites the public to their next free public forum. It is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20 at Galion Pizza Hut, 820 Harding Way West. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for “Pizza For Patriots” (free pizza). The program for the evening is a presentation on the U.S. Constitution in honor of Constitution Week. The presentation will be especially appropriate for public, parochial, and private school students. Seating may be limited. Call Carol at 419-468-2944 or Jim at 419-468-5116 for more details.

Galion Safety Council meeting Sept. 20

GALION — The next meeting of Galion Safety Council starts at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Galion Moose lodge, 520 S. Market St. It cost $10. The program i about “Waste as a resource — recycling and reuse solutions.”

Reservation deadline is noon, Sept. 18. You may reply by email to galionsafetycouncil@gmail.com or by calling Janell Benner at 1-419-492-2477 and leaving a message. If you have taken advantage of the pre-paid meeting option, you do not have to make a reservation.

Another round of Escape Brownella upcoming

GALION — The Galion Historical Society has announced fall dates for its new escape room: Escape Brownella!

The Scenario: Bishop Brown has been kidnapped by thieves in efforts to burgle Brownella Cottage and steal Ella Brown’s precious jewels. The Bishop is counting on you to break his code, find the jewels before the thieves do, and save him!

Think you have what it takes to crack the Bishop’s code?

Players have 60 minutes to solve a series of puzzles, codes, riddles, and locks to solve the room and escape Brownella! Players will be able to choose between “beginner” and “experienced” levels of difficulty. There is a minimum requirement of 6 players to break the code and a maximum of 8 players. Tickets can be reserved via our website (galionhistory.com/shop) or at the society office, 201 N. Union St. Tickets are $20 and all tickets need to be paid in advance to hold the reservation. Call 419-468-9338 for information.

The new dates are Sept. 14 from 6:30-8 p.m.; Oct. 6 from-2-3:30 p.m.; Oct. 7 from 2-3:30 p.m. and Nov. 2 from 6:30-8 p.m.

United in Harmony benefit concert Sept. 16

BUCYRUS — United In Harmony, a men’s chorus from Bucyrus and Crawford County, will perform a benefit concert 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16 at Bucyrus United Methodist Church, 227 S. Walnut St.

Admission is free. A good-will offering will be taken to benefit the church’s building campaign to provide classrooms for children and youth, the fastest growing segment of the church membership. For more information, go to bucyrusumc.com or call the church office at 419-562-5061.