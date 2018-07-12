Gallery: A look back at 2017 Crawford County Fair. Photos by Erin Miller, Don Tudor

Youngsters wait their turn at the pedal tractor pull Saturday morning at the Crawford County Fair. Photo by Don Tudor.
The Bucyrus Township Fire Department provided safety forces, as did the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, at the Crawford County Fair’s Demolition Derby on Sunday. Photo by Don Tudor.
Contestants in beef showmanship try to get their cattle to assume the position Tuesday at the Crawford County Fair. Photo by Don Tudor.
Ducklings and chicks relaxed under the warm glow of a heat lamp at the Wynford FFA’s baby animals display at the Crawford County Fair. Photo by Don Tudor.
There wasn’t much left of the rear end of this Grand Am in the second heat of the Demolition Derby at the Crawford County Fair on Sunday. Photo by Don Tudor.
Fresh lemonade was a cool commodity on a hot day at the Crawford County Fair on Sunday. Photo by Don Tudor.
Well, if that little nibble is your hair … Toby the alpaca tried to sneak a snack Tuesday at the Crawford County Fair. He is owned by A. J. Price of the Crawford County Denim & Paws 4-H Club. Photo by Don Tudor.