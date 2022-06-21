“Swing” by the Gill House for the Shawshank band

GALION — Preserving Galion, Inc. is hosting a concert at the landmark Gill House on Harding Way West Sunday, June 26. The “Swinging in the Park” concert will be provided by The Shawshank Big Band, with big band and jazz tunes, beginning at 6 p.m.

During the last few months, the house has been the continued focus of interior restoration activity. Fueled by generous grants this spring from the Galion Community Foundation and the Walter R. Hessenauer Charitable Trust, progress has been made in the oval Dining Room.

Events scheduled over the next three months include:

TOURS. Regular house tours are offered on Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m., continuing through September. Admission is $5 per person. View interior restoration work and new historic artifacts related to the Gills and other Galion families.

CONCERTS ON THE EAST PORCH. The popular Concerts on the East Porch begin with the above concert. Bring lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy live music under the shade of the spreading copper beech. The first two events will take place on June 26 and July 24, both at 6 p.m. Concerts are free with donations warmly accepted.

HENRY FORD BIRTHDAY PARTY. The Henry Ford Birthday Party celebration will return for a third time on Saturday, July 30. Cars, food, music – even Henry Ford himself may visit.

Stay tuned for announcement of additional events.

The Bloomer and Nellie Gill House provides a unique opportunity for Galionites and visitors to connect with local, state, and national history. The third generation ancestral home of the second family of settlers to arrive in the area in 1818, the house and the Gill family are the epicenter of 204 years of Galion history.

The house also represents the sole surviving residence of its style designed by a nationally-known architect, and was visited by family friends Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Alva Edison, Henry Ford, Harvey Firestone, and others.

The Gill House is located at 342 Harding Way West, Galion.

Looks like the front of a regal home? This is actually a side of the Gill House and Sunday the entire house will be open to view. Every visit to the Gill House shows new improvements. Even since this photo was taken just a month ago, the house displays the improvements that are contiually made. The Shawshank Big Band is set to perform Sunday at the Gill House. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy some big band sounds.