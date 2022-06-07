Summer Scavenger Hunt returns for students and families

GALION — The Galion Intermediate School is hosting a summer-long scavenger hunt for all incoming 2022-2023 third, fourth, and fifth-grade students through August 12.

Students participating in the scavenger hunt received a form on the last day of school, May 26. Students, along with their families, can visit one of 14 Galion businesses to find a tiger paw and “code word.”

“We are excited to offer this fun, family-focused program for our students and families for the second year in a row,” fourth-grade teacher Laurie Smith said. “Last year’s scavenger hunt was such a success that the local businesses didn’t hesitate to participate again this year.”

Students and families can visit Firelands Credit Union, Guy’s Insurance, State Farm-Cori Kreger, Galion Community Center YMCA, Oakstone Landscape, Brownella Cottage & Museum/The Galion Historical Society, Tramec Sloan, Galion Family Health Center, Three Bean Coffee House, This, That & The Other, Galion Public Library, Galion Family Health Center, Flourish Boutique, Galion Community Theatre, and H.R. Wolf Hardware to complete the scavenger hunt.

“We are incredibly grateful that these businesses agreed to participate in our scavenger hunt,” Smith said. “We have a great variety of business types and hope that our families will take a little time to learn more about each one.”

Every Intermediate School student that completes the scavenger hunt will receive a free t-shirt and the chance to win one of 4 sets of passes to a Galion Tigers football or soccer event during the 2022-2023 season. T-Shirts are being made at This, That, & The Other with support from the Galion Primary/Intermediate Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO).

“I am so excited to see the Summer Scavenger Hunt return for our Intermediate School students and families,” Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “Thank you to the local businesses participating in the program, our awesome Intermediate School staff for helping to plan and prepare the interactive activities for students, our wonderful PTO, and This, That, & The Other for all collaborating to make this possible.”

