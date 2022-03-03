DK’s Drive In opens with new ownership

GALION — Amanda and Everitt Harris knew immediately that they were going to purchase DK’s Drive In as soon as they saw it was for sale. Monday morning the couple cut the ribbon to offically open DK’s Drive In.

“We really liked Caleb’s when we bought it. We got really invested in the community. When we saw this on the market, we thought it could give us the opportunity to do things we can’t do at Caleb’s,” Amanda Harris explained.

DK’s held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce, just before their official opening on the final day of February. The day prior, DK’s had a soft opening for those close to the business.

When looking around Galion, Harris noticed that not many family owned operations last. In fact, it is another reason they wanted to operate the drive in.

“We’ve heard how there’s not a lot of food options. When people get used to a family owned company, it’s gone.”

Now owners of Caleb’s Brookside Dari and DK’s, the owners believe the best thing they have to offer is in the sauce.

“Some people come here for the coney sauce. Some people go to Caleb’s for the coney sauce there. That’s one thing we call a staple, we hear from half of the customers that they want the coney sauce,” Harris explained.

DK’s will keep the previous sauce, as well as another family recipe that is well liked.

“We’re keeping her coney sauce, we’re keeping the potato salad, which is a family recipe. I know people really really loved those things. So we’re going to keep them,” Harris said.

The couple was able to get DK’s ready for the season without a ton of effort.

“She [previous owner] took amazing care of it, this was her baby — luckily everything was well maintained. We came in, we cleaned and we reorganized. Other than that it was pretty much ready for us,” Harris explained.

Under new ownership the menu will largely be the same, with slight additions.

