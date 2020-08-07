Second update: All lanes of I-71 northbound north of U.S. 30 now open after crash

All lanes of I-71 northbound, between U.S. 30 and U.S. 250 are open now following an overnight crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

—————–

One lane of I-71 northbound, between U.S. 30 and U.S. 250 is now open following a crash this morning. Drivers should allow for extra time as traffic is more congested that usual.

—————–

Earlier it was reported that I-71 northbound, between U.S. 30 and U.S. 250 in Richland County, is closed due to a crash. Emergency crews are on scene, tut there is no time estimate as to when the road will reopen.

A detour is posted to U.S. 30 east to Route 511, north on SR 511 to U.S 42, north on U.S 42 to U.S. 250 east back to I-7