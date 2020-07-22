Galion man, 2-year-old boy, died Tuesday after two-vehicle crash in Richland County

MANSFIELD — A Galion man and a 2-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Franklin Township in Richland County.

According to the Mansfield post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, Colin A. Grassick, 28, of Galion, died at the scene of the crash. Two passengers in his vehicle were transported from the scene. A two-year-old boy later died at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, where he was flown after first being taken to Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital. The second passenger, a six-year-old, also was taken to Ohio Health Hospital, and is recovering, according to reports.

As of 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, the highway patrol had not yet released the names of the children.

The crash occurred about 12:44 p.m. on Bowman Street Road just north of Amoy East Road.

According to troopers, Grassick, driving a 2009 Ford Escape north on Bowman Street Road, apparently went left of center and struck a southbound 2007 Freightliner semi driven by Melvin G. Sparks.

Sparks was taken to Ohio Health Mansfield with minor injuries and was discharged.

The OHP resported that occupants of both vehicles were properly restrained. An investigation into the crash is continuing.

Assisting agencies include Franklin Township Fire/EMS, Community EMS, MedFlight, and the Richland County Coroner’s Office. ronounced dead at the scene, according to OSHP.

