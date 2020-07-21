Gas leak update: Electric service restored to homes, Columbia Gas restoring service to homes

GALION — Employees working on the sewer line project on Charles Street reportedly punctured a gas line sometime around 1 p.m.

Matt Echelberry. director of communications with the City of Galion, said several homes in the immediate area of the leak had been evacuated.

Previously, City of Galion workers shut off electric service to homes and businesses in the area. Homes affected are on Charles Street, Edward Street, Knorr Road and other areas of the city.



By 4:15 electric should have been restored to affected homes. However, gas service is still interrupted. Columbia Gas workers will restore service to homes as they can.