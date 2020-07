RICHLAND COUNTY — State Route 314, just north of Stine Road, in the Shelby area, is closed due to a crash.

Emergency personnel are on the scene. Motorists are advised to use caution when driving in the area and to seek an alternate route.

ODOT personnel are setting up a detour route on County Road 330 (old U.S. 30) to state Route 61 and reverse.

There is no estimated time as to when the road will reopen.